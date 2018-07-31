Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global traded up $0.97, reaching $12.84, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,966. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $311.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.27.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,469,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,565 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 626,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 257,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.