Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ OVID opened at $10.13 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.