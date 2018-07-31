Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.
NASDAQ OVID opened at $10.13 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
