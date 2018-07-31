OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF opened at $27.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

