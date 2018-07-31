Oritani Financial (ORIT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oritani Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.4499077888593 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ORIT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 24,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $766.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.44. Oritani Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.44%. sell-side analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.