O’Reilly Automotive Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $15.80 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive opened at $304.59 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $310.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.6% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 72,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $262,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,332.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $7,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,270 shares of company stock valued at $61,200,658 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

