Oppenheimer Analysts Give Incyte (INCY) a $70.00 Price Target

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given a $70.00 price target by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Barclays lowered their target price on Incyte from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.
NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Incyte has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $43,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 15,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,284,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 383,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,774,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $14,695,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4,718.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 125,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
