Oppenheimer Analysts Give Incyte (INCY) a $70.00 Price Target

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given a $70.00 price target by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Barclays lowered their target price on Incyte from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Incyte has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $43,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 15,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,284,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 383,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,774,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $14,695,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4,718.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 125,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

