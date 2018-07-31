One Stop Systems (OSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.17

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 4096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.95.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. analysts forecast that One Stop Systems Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 511,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.01% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

