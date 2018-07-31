ONE Gas (OGS) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a $75.39 rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson bought 700 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

