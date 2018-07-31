ONE Gas (OGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY18 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

Shares of ONE Gas opened at $75.24 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson bought 700 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.10 per share, with a total value of $51,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,853. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 547,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 117.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

