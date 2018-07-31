ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$75.39” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.10 per share, with a total value of $51,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

