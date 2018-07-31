ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.44% of ON Semiconductor worth $42,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

In related news, EVP William Hall sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,750 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $65,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,066. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.