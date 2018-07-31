Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Up -2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $55.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Omnicell traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $58.10. Approximately 13,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 370,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other news, EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $613,730.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,770.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $164,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,583 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,064 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

