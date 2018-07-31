OLD National Bancorp IN Has $556,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

Shares of CP stock opened at $196.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $150.91 and a fifty-two week high of $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.