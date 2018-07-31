Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) PT Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line opened at $142.99 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.77. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $842,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

