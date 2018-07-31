Okta Inc (OKTA) Holdings Increased by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Okta comprises 2.2% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Okta by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Okta from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

In related news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 339,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $17,988,853.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $118,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 415,974 shares of company stock worth $21,924,203 in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta opened at $49.81 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of -0.84. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.