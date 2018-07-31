Oil States International (OIS) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE:OIS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. 24,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,119. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 86,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,161,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,440,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

