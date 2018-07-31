Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oil States International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on OIS shares. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Oil States International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

