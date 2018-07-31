OFG Bancorp (OFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

NYSE:OFG opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $722.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.71.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $96.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.30 million. equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesus Nestor De purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,667 shares of company stock worth $219,972 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 214,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 719.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 191,376 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

