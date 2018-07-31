Office Depot (ODP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Office Depot opened at $2.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. Office Depot has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.60.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. research analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 58,800 shares of Office Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,776.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower purchased 20,000 shares of Office Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 74.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 233.9% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

