Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -0.03

Media headlines about Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Odonate Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3410084020991 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Odonate Therapeutics traded down $0.51, hitting $19.77, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 45,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,129. The stock has a market cap of $544.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.56. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. sell-side analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODT. Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

