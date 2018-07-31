Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Stake Boosted by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,255,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 375,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 371,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

OXY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,022. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.