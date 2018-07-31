Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 399.94%. On average, analysts expect Obalon Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Obalon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.40.

OBLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

