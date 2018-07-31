O2Micro International (OIIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect O2Micro International to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.35. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OIIM opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OIIM. ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

