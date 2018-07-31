NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 41.6% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 306,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 476.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,991 shares during the period. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 133.0% in the first quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 165,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,278 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 40.0% in the first quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 47.3% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,184,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after acquiring an additional 380,561 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NxStage Medical opened at $27.83 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of -0.07.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. equities research analysts forecast that NxStage Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NXTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

