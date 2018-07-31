NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,624,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,966 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $858,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 49.2% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 2,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 53.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 15,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA opened at $244.13 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $152.91 and a 1-year high of $269.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $3,707,397.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,611,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

