NuVasive (NUVA) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut NuVasive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,062. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

