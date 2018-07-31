NuVasive (NUVA) Receives Hold Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “: We maintain our Neutral rating on NUVA, but raise our PT to $58 from $54, as we see less downside risk to the stock than what we thought heading into 2Q. Although we are encouraged by the better-than-expected organic top-line growth in 2Q, we note that it is only one quarter. That said, NUVA’s 2H comps are significantly easier, particularly in the US, and suggest that NUVA could sustain organic growth at its 2Q level in 2H. NUVA’s guidance implies 2H organic growth of 6%+, a meaningful step up from 1H (+3%). Given the repeated delays in realizing GM improvement from the West Carrollton facility, we continue to see risk in NUVA’s ability to deliver on its 2018 operating margin guidance (OM).””

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NUVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.06.

Shares of NuVasive traded up $0.83, hitting $58.05, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,062. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.14%. research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

