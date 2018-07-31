NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Stake Increased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 626,770 shares during the quarter. NuVasive accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $45,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of NuVasive opened at $57.22 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

