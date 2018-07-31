Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Provident Financial (PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 630 ($8.28) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 1,100 ($14.45) to GBX 750 ($9.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.72) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 799.27 ($10.50).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial opened at GBX 692.74 ($9.10) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 426.60 ($5.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,284 ($43.15).

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.72), for a total transaction of £816,720 ($1,073,078.44).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.