Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

News stories about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novo Nordisk A/S earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0432913698012 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 82.77%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.