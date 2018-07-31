Novartis AG (NVS) Short Interest Up 77.0% in July

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,796,542 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the June 29th total of 1,014,840 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,897,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,360 shares of company stock valued at $179,441. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Novartis opened at $83.78 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.