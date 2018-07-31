Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Boosted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,799,000 after purchasing an additional 887,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,350,000 after acquiring an additional 318,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,089,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,010 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,842,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,861,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $179,441. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Novartis opened at $83.78 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $193.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

