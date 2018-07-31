Novacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $81,402.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.81 or 0.00074816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $81,402.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000704 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,806.29 or 3.09995632 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00096194 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001724 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,140,010 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, WEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

