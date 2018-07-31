Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $19.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $19.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2020 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.41.

NOC stock opened at $294.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.04 and a twelve month high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

