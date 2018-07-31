Northland Capital Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evgen Pharma (EVG)

Northland Capital Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) in a report released on Friday. Northland Capital Partners currently has a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Get Evgen Pharma alerts:

Evgen Pharma opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evgen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.25 ($0.38).

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex for synthesizing and stabilizing the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.