Northcoast Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Northcoast Research restated their buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $465.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2018 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $19.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $22.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.30.

Sherwin-Williams opened at $440.28 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $326.68 and a 12-month high of $450.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total transaction of $443,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $9,201,577.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

