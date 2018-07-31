Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on NOW (DNOW)

Research analysts at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $14.51 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.90. NOW has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.22 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. analysts expect that NOW will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,343,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,199,000 after purchasing an additional 880,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NOW by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 727,326 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 408,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 311,348 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NOW by 448.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 202,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NOW by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 625,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,212 shares during the period.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.