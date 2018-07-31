Norma Group (NOEJ) Given a €54.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.64 ($73.70).

ETR NOEJ opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Friday. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €40.10 ($47.18) and a 1-year high of €65.95 ($77.59).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

