Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $26,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $6,294,436.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,525,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,546,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,744 shares of company stock worth $8,685,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom opened at $52.49 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

