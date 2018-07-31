Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOKIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BNP Paribas set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.64 ($6.63).

Shares of HEL:NOKIA opened at €4.68 ($5.51) on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

