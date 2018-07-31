Nokia Oyj (NOK) Raised to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Santander downgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Nokia Oyj opened at $5.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 530,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

