Noble (NE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Noble (NYSE:NE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Noble to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Noble opened at $5.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Noble has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Noble in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Noble from $4.70 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Noble from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

