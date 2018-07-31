Noble (NE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Noble (NYSE:NE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Noble to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Noble opened at $5.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Noble has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.84.
Noble Company Profile
Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
