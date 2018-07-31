Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Stake Lifted by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 95.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $480,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730,137 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,880,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,186,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Noble Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,544,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 888,576 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,783,000 after buying an additional 732,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy opened at $36.20 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.67 to $22.99 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,523,166 shares of company stock worth $136,528,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

