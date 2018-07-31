Nobilis Health (HLTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 99,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,358. Nobilis Health has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

