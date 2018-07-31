NiSource (NI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NiSource opened at $25.72 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.27. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $27.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.46%.

In other NiSource news, VP Teresa M. Smith sold 15,748 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $399,211.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,848.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$26.15” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

