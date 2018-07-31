Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Stock

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.09). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In other news, VP Terrence M. Dyer sold 14,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $681,132.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,491 shares in the company, valued at $865,563.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,200 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $347,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,207.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,976. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

