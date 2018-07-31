Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 131,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

In related news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $384,635.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,828.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Park Hotels & Resorts opened at $30.91 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

