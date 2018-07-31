Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,899,000 after buying an additional 491,181 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 955.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,218,000 after buying an additional 313,591 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $41,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,235,000 after buying an additional 292,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $29,716,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $190.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $105.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

AYI opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Acuity Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director George Douglas Dillard, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.76 per share, with a total value of $563,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Patrick Battle bought 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,170.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,164.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

