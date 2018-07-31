Nielsen (NLSN) PT Set at $26.00 by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a report published on Saturday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NLSN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.