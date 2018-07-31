Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,303,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $929,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,438,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000.

SPAB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,632. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0689 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

